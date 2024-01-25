PoliticsDonald TrumpNikki Haley

Trump's Wild 'Mob Boss' Threat Against Every Single Nikki Haley Donor Backfires

The former president's threat may have had the opposite effect of what he intended.
Ed Mazza
 



Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his attacks on Nikki Haley as he issued a threat to every single person who donates to her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he wrote on his Truth Social website. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them.”

Trump Message on Truth Social
Truth Social

Trump has been stewing over Haley for days, enraged at the defiant tone of her speech after her second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and livid that she is staying in the race.

He’s also been angry at Haley for pointing to his recent gaffes and stumbles as evidence the former president is “not as sharp” as he once was.

But his threat against Haley’s donors may have had the opposite effect of what he intended as his critics jumped on X to slam the “mob boss” tactics, with some announcing that they were donating to her campaign in spite of him:

