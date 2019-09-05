Trump Just Fired Off A 9th Alabama Tweet, And Twitter Is Eating Him Alive

Twitter users went into meltdown on Thursday when President Donald Trump tweeted for an eight and ninth time about Alabama being in Hurricane Dorian’s path.
A tweet from Trump on Sunday mistakenly identified Alabama as one of the states in Dorian’s trajectory, and the error presumably would have long since been let go had the president not repeatedly resurfaced it to defend his claim:
People on Twitter couldn’t seem to believe their eyes when the president brought it up yet again Thursday, with many ridiculing the fact he was still tweeting a week-old map to prove an irrelevant point while the storm was actually hitting the Carolinas and had just ravaged the Bahamas.
Some pointed out that even if Alabama had been in the storm’s path, it was simply unacceptable for the president to be sharing outdated forecast maps while the storm was currently affecting people who required up-to-date information.
See a round-up of Twitter’s commentary below: