Trump Just Fired Off A 9th Alabama Tweet, And Twitter Is Eating Him Alive

Twitter users went into meltdown on Thursday when President Donald Trump tweeted for an eight and ninth time about Alabama being in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

A tweet from Trump on Sunday mistakenly identified Alabama as one of the states in Dorian’s trajectory, and the error presumably would have long since been let go had the president not repeatedly resurfaced it to defend his claim:

Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not! https://t.co/gO5pwahaj9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

People on Twitter couldn’t seem to believe their eyes when the president brought it up yet again Thursday, with many ridiculing the fact he was still tweeting a week-old map to prove an irrelevant point while the storm was actually hitting the Carolinas and had just ravaged the Bahamas.

Some pointed out that even if Alabama had been in the storm’s path, it was simply unacceptable for the president to be sharing outdated forecast maps while the storm was currently affecting people who required up-to-date information.

See a round-up of Twitter’s commentary below:

This is too perfect. As I conjectured when all this clown show began, he misinterpreted the wind probability maps (5-10%, and 0% after these) and mixed them up with the cone.



But he's unable to recognize even that silly mistake. https://t.co/5DtIyu92Pu — Alberto Cairo (@AlbertoCairo) September 5, 2019

According to your rationale, it was also going to hit (wait for it) Atlanta and Chattanooga. https://t.co/vilNvzWGPO — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 5, 2019

Donald, stop trying to make Alabama happen, it's not going to happen. https://t.co/WcRG8zlCuV — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) September 5, 2019

First, last, and only only word I'll say on this. The NHC puts out models 4x daily during a major event (like Dorian). This one is from last Thursday



He's clinging to a single estimate from one week and 49 models ago. And there have been 29 additional models AL was in the cone. https://t.co/a0BLOilNtT — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) September 5, 2019

FFS dude, LET IT GO. https://t.co/jsgnQvyf6S — David Flor (@BrainClouds) September 5, 2019

Politics aside, it is unacceptable for the President of the United States to be sharing and discussing outdated forecast maps for Dorian while the hurricane is *currently* having dangerous impacts in the Carolinas. https://t.co/OVRgHeP60g — Sam Lillo (@splillo) September 5, 2019

Either Trump is spending his days being an internet troll or he's really this unhinged.



What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Z65Mvx53eX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 5, 2019

As the storm is literally battering the Carolinas, Trump is showing forecasts from Wednesday/Thursday of last week to justify tweeting on Sunday of this week that "Alabama will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated." https://t.co/WcsFYW7ZLv — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 5, 2019

The storm is actually battering the Carolinas right now. https://t.co/q4wylEIc8l — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 5, 2019

This is the weirdest hill to die on. https://t.co/EX3qlomdZZ — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 5, 2019

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Donald Trump: https://t.co/x8oAwmV9kJ — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 5, 2019

This is performance art, right? https://t.co/rr577aTKvK — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 5, 2019

oh my god he's still going https://t.co/xZVT6cvjQu — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) September 5, 2019

Dude. Please acquaint yourself with the first rule of holes, because if you dig much deeper you will find yourself on the bottom of the Indian Ocean or something. https://t.co/UN3HLX6GvD — Lex Alexander (@LexAlexander) September 6, 2019

Just real quick: check out the timestamp on those forecasts: Aug 29. Also note that those are not hurricane tracks- they are tropical wind speed arrival predictions. See the colorbar at the bottom? AL had a 5% chance of seeing TS-force winds in the next five days. (cont) https://t.co/7vU8ghs8QL — Dr. Lauren (@dragonmustang01) September 5, 2019

I'm not surprised trump did this. Afterall, he's not the sharpiest tack in the pack https://t.co/GnkuqRh2om — leeleeb50VoteBlueNoMatterWho🌊🌊🌊 (@leeleeb50) September 5, 2019

I'm calling for a total and complete shutdown of Trump tweets on weather until he figures out what the Hell is going on. https://t.co/soJ8sG85cB — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) September 6, 2019

As it turns out, the probability of receiving tropical storm force winds in Alabama was about the same as this buffoon winning the United States Presidency. #SharpiePresident #SharpieGate https://t.co/zHpi6uOgUU — Not the Actual US Cyber Command (@AltCyberCommand) September 6, 2019

.@realdonaldtrump has some very serious mental problems. I mean, serious mental problems. Who does this? Dude, you misspoke. Let it go. #pathetic https://t.co/kFsDspGHuT — Caro (@carogonza) September 5, 2019

#CoddledDonald would falsify documents rather than admit a lie or a mistake. https://t.co/ESEgVizgzZ — DonaldTrumpsToupée (@DonTrumpsToupee) September 5, 2019

As Dorian strikes the Carolinas, the president digs out old maps in hopes of proving that his original tweet was correct. https://t.co/sospEDcN3c — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 5, 2019