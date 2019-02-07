Trump's Speech Had 1 Eerie Parallel To Nixon's Final State Of The Union

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday contained a callback to one delivered by President Richard Nixon when he was under investigation in the Watergate scandal.

“The time has come to bring that investigation and the other investigations of this matter to an end,” Nixon said on Jan. 30, 1974.

Trump on Tuesday also demanded an end to investigations against him and his administration.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump said. “It just doesn’t work that way.”

NowThis created a mashup of the two speeches:

Less than four months after Nixon’s demand, the House Judiciary Committee began hearings on articles of impeachment against Nixon.

By the end of July 1974, the committee approved the articles of impeachment by a vote of 27-11, with six Republicans joining all of the Democrats on the committee.

A full vote in the House never took place as Nixon announced his resignation on Aug. 8, 1974, effective at noon the following day.