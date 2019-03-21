Trump Is Now Greeting People With 'No Collusion' Instead Of 'Hello'

Donald Trump not only is changing the norms of how American politicians behave, but also how a president greets people.
At least that’s how it seemed on Wednesday when the president greeted reporters outside the White House with something other than a traditional “Hello.”
“No collusion! No collusion!” Trump said, as if it were a mantra. And, for him, maybe it is.
Trump has uttered the phrase repeatedly since special counsel Robert Mueller began investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign was involved.
After he delivered his greeting, reporters on Wednesday asked Trump whether he thought Mueller’s report, once it’s finished, should be released to the public.
“I don’t mind,” he said. “Let it come out, let people see it, that’s up to the attorney general ... and we’ll see what happens.”
It remains to be seen if “No collusion, no collusion” replaces “hello,” or even if it’s the 2019 version of “covfefe,” the nonsense word Trump tweeted in May 2017.
Still, people on Twitter were ready to speculate what it all means.
Some imagined how Trump’s new greeting might be used in normal conversation.
One person wanted to give the president a little slack.