Trump Is Now Greeting People With 'No Collusion' Instead Of 'Hello'

Donald Trump not only is changing the norms of how American politicians behave, but also how a president greets people.

At least that’s how it seemed on Wednesday when the president greeted reporters outside the White House with something other than a traditional “Hello.”

“No collusion! No collusion!” Trump said, as if it were a mantra. And, for him, maybe it is.

Instead of saying “hi” Trump now greets people with, “no collusion, no collusion.” pic.twitter.com/Pj70oF0DgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

Trump has uttered the phrase repeatedly since special counsel Robert Mueller began investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign was involved.

After he delivered his greeting, reporters on Wednesday asked Trump whether he thought Mueller’s report, once it’s finished, should be released to the public.

“I don’t mind,” he said. “Let it come out, let people see it, that’s up to the attorney general ... and we’ll see what happens.”

It remains to be seen if “No collusion, no collusion” replaces “hello,” or even if it’s the 2019 version of “covfefe,” the nonsense word Trump tweeted in May 2017.

Still, people on Twitter were ready to speculate what it all means.

Medical Diagnosis: this man has a collusion contusion! — susan sisko carter (@SiskoCarter) March 21, 2019

Nothing says "I'm innocent" like giving responses to questions that haven't been asked — Wayne.Riegle (@WayneRiegle) March 20, 2019

This is like a kid sauntering into the kitchen where his parents have found the mess he made, denying any involvement. — Ian (@currentlyian) March 20, 2019

Some imagined how Trump’s new greeting might be used in normal conversation.

McDonald: may I take your order. Trump: no collusion McDonald’s: sorry sir we don’t have that today we do have the new stormy spicy chicken sandwich with Russian dressing it also includes a free cofvee — Young Chuy 23 (@YoungChuy2) March 21, 2019

One person wanted to give the president a little slack.