Trump Takes No Questions From Press Amid Nationwide Protests On Police Violence

President Donald Trump took zero questions from reporters on Friday after a third night of escalating protests over police violence and the death of George Floyd spread nationwide.

At what the White House had described as a news conference Friday afternoon, Trump simply read a statement in the Rose Garden on the U.S. relationship with China and made no mention of the protests.

Trump later claimed to clarify his tweet, saying “looting leads to shooting,” noting there was a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday and seven people shot in Louisville Thursday amid protests. However, in Trump’s initial tweet, the expression — first used by a racist Miami police chief in the 1960s — came after the president mentioned the military was “with” Minnesota’s governor and said, “Any difficulty and we will assume control.”

On Friday afternoon, that officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges came four days after Floyd’s death and a bystander video of Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck went viral, and followed three nights of escalating protests.