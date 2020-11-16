POLITICS

Trump's Midnight Twitter Scream Causes 3 Honest Words To Trend In Response

The president's latest election lie gets an instant fact-check.

President Donald Trump fired off another all-caps false claim about the election during a late-night Twitter rant on Sunday. 

Just minutes before midnight, the president claimed he won the election... despite the fact that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden:

Trump Tweet
Trump Tweet

Twitter users weren’t having it. 

Trump’s all-caps rant caused three words to trend in response: “NO YOU DIDN’T.” 

Biden defeated Trump by an Electoral College vote of 306-232, the same margin that Trump called a “landslide” in 2016. Biden also won by more than 5.5 million in the popular vote. 

As a result, the president’s critics made quick work of his latest attempt to undermine the election. Some used variations on “NO YOU DIDN’T,” while others put their own spin on it ― with many responding to Trump’s lies with some very obvious falsehoods of their own:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
