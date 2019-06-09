Trump Touts New Farm Trade Pact In Deal With Mexico That Doesn't Appear To Exist

The issue was not raised during negotiatons, the officials told Bloomberg.

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

The New York Times reported Saturday that much of what was outlined in the joint declaration concerning Mexico’s efforts to stem the number of immigrants heading to the U.S. border was already promised by Mexico over the past several months. It was not in response to Trump’s threat to impost tariffs on Mexican products, according to the Times.

As for purchasing farm produce, Mexico has always been a major buyer of U.S. agricultural products. U.S. exports of agricultural products to Mexico last year totaled $20 billion in 2018, making it America’s second-largest largest agricultural export market, according to U.S. statistics. It buys large amounts of American corn, dairy, soybeans and pork and pork products.

The fear was that Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexican products would trigger retaliatory tariffs that would likely hurt U.S. farmers.

Bloomberg reported that there was no indication buyers in Mexico were searching elsewhere for other suppliers to stop trading with American farmers.

Bloomberg also noted that Mexico has no “state-owned” conglomerate that could quickly buy up vast new stores of U.S. agricultural products, the scenario that Trump seemed to be envisioning. It would depend on buyer demand, just as it has all along.

Trump first veered off into the farm product issue Friday, tweeting that if a deal could be reached with Mexico, the country would “begin purchasing farm and agricultural products at a very high level, starting immediately.” If no deal was reached “Mexico will begin paying tariffs,” he said.

Tariffs imposed on another countries products by the U.S. are not paid to the U.S. by that country. They are paid by importers and the costs are absorbed by America companies and consumers. Trump has often repeated his lie about how tariffs work, despite corrections by the media and his own officials.

Trump’s tweet Friday stumped followers on Twitter, who were confused that the deal suddenly seemed to revolve aroun farm products instead of efforts to stem immigration to the U.S.

American farmers are among the hardest hit in Trump’s trade war with China. They were also largely responsible for putting him over the top in winning the Electoral College.

The State Department could not immediately be reached for comment by Huffpost. Officials did not respond to questions from Bloomberg.