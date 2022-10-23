Nancy Pelosi Says Trump's 'Not Man Enough' To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently tried to goad Donald Trump into testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee with a challenging insult Sunday that he’s “not man enough” to do so.

“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.” And if he fails to turn up, the public should judge him harshly for it, she said.

Advertisement

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi noted. “If we believe that, then they [Americans] should make a judgment about how he responds to that request.”

If Trump blows off the testimony, he clearly “thinks that he is above the law,” she added.

Trump was subpoenaed to testify by the committee last Friday and requires Trump to submit required evidence by Nov. 4 and sit for a deposition on Nov. 14.

As of Sunday, Trump hadn’t publicly responded to the subpoena. His legal team said it would analyze and respond appropriately shortly to this “unprecedented action.”

But Trump has told aides he might comply if he can testify on live TV, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Advertisement

His son Eric Trump happily envisioned such a scenario in a speech Friday at a right-wing rally in Pennsylvania.

“My father finally got a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee,” Eric Trump told a cheering crowd. “I told him ... you have to go testify .... it will be the greatest entertainment. Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?”

That’s not going to happen, Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The committee treats this matter with great seriousness. We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath,” Cheney explained. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves.”

Trump won’t be allowed to “turn this into a circus,” Cheney added. “This isn’t going to be his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and food fight that became. This is a far too serious set of issues. We’ve made clear exactly what his obligations are.”

Advertisement

WATCH: The Jan. 6 committee will not allow fmr. President Trump to turn his testimony into a "circus," says @RepLizCheney (R-Wyo.)



"This isn't going to be his first debate against Joe Biden ... and the food fight that that became. This is a far too serious set of issues." pic.twitter.com/3bUyUFVf9m — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 23, 2022

If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, Cheney said there are “many, many alternatives that we will consider.” A subpoena, she noted, is a “legal obligation every American citizen has to comply with.”