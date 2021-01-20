Trump Leaves Note For Biden And Twitter Users Try To Guess What It Says

Donald Trump broke a lot of presidential traditions in the aftermath of his election loss to Joe Biden.

He never conceded the election, failed to invite Biden for a post-election meeting and fled Washington without attending his successor’s inauguration.

But Trump did follow one tradition on the way out of the White House on Wednesday: He left a note for Biden on the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office.

Nothing about the message is known. Judd Deere, deputy press secretary for the outgoing administration, declined to reveal to The Associated Press what Trump wrote or characterize the tone, claiming the communication between presidents is private.

However, considering Trump’s repeated insults of Biden and his refusal to even mention the new president’s name during his two farewell addresses, many people on Twitter speculated what the defeated president might have written.

"Dear Joe, the nuclear codes don't work (that's what they told me). And we used up all the bleach. Sorry." https://t.co/ModJtH4U9q — Patrick Cox (@patricox) January 20, 2021

‘Dear Joe,

I wrote you, but you still ain't callin⁰I left my cell, my pager and my home phone at the bottom⁰I sent two letters back in autumn, you must not've got em⁰There probably was a problem at the post office or somethin' https://t.co/veIozzwD08 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) January 20, 2021

"Sorry about all the KFC wrappers" https://t.co/83iGQv4Xo2 — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) January 20, 2021

"To all the suckers and losers, have a good life!" (probably) https://t.co/a7LoCGkXXU — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) January 20, 2021

“The pee tape was fake news...until last night” https://t.co/3SWIkoljun — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) January 20, 2021

"There's a stash of Big Macs in the top drawer.



PS There's ketchup for your steaks in the hidden compartment of the Resolute desk." https://t.co/rW8UcDLZ4z — Jameson Fleming (@JamesonFleming) January 20, 2021

Dear Joe, Man Person TV Airplane Me Bye-Bye — Jeff Kravitz (@jeffkravitz) January 20, 2021

“Dear Joe,



You can’t fire me; I quit.”



Love,

Donald” — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) January 20, 2021

Dear Joe,

First is the worst, second is the best. Have a good life,

Donald J Trump https://t.co/B758Zw33cq — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) January 20, 2021

One person held out faint hope that the note might have contained the bare minimum of cordiality.

Hopefully it says something “Dear Joe - you’ve seen this up close - you know what’s coming - I think you’ll do great. In the unlikely event you think I could help, don’t hesitate to reach out”



That’s too much to hope for, isn’t it? — James Newburrie (@DifficultNerd) January 20, 2021

But one person pointed out that whatever Trump wrote in the note was a minor concern.

I think that Trump left a broken country for Biden is more significant than he left him a note. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 20, 2021