Donald Trump still plans to address the NRA convention on Friday. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump still plans to address the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship. That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have also both confirmed they would be at the Houston gathering — happening just days after the massacre that left 19 students and two adults dead.