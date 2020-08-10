Trump’s Old Words About Obama’s Executive Orders Come Back To Haunt Him

President Donald Trump on Saturday used an executive order and other executive actions to sidestep Congress on coronavirus relief, sparking an outcry from both sides of the aisle and threats of legal action.
The move was also inconsistent with the president’s own comments on executive orders.
When Barack Obama was president, Trump ― and other Republicans ― railed against executive orders. Rolling Stone’s Peter Wade put together a supercut of Trump condemning the very action he himself is now taking:
