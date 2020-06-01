POLITICS

During Ferguson Protests, Trump Blamed The Guy In The White House

This time, not so much.

When protesters railed against the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager, in Ferguson, MissouriDonald Trump knew just who to blame:

Trump also claimed that the rest of the world had laughed at America and then-President Barack Obama over the Ferguson riots:

Now the nation is wracked by protests over George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis by white police officers.

Twitter users found the irony of Trump’s former comments notable:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government George Floyd Ferguson
CONVERSATIONS