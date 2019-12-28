Trump Retweets Meme That Jesus Likes Him Better Than Obama. Critics Raise Holy Hell.

Twitter followers were agog after President Donald Trump retweeted a meme during another wild night of Twitter rants from Mar-a-Lago claiming Jesus Christ likes him more than Barack Obama.

The two-year-old message from a Trump fan called the president “heaven sent.” Trump responded with a retweet and a “Thank you!” The tweet included a meme of none other than “Jesus Christ” carrying luggage and apparently returning to America (did he have to cross a border to get there?). “Obama kicked me out,” says “Jesus.” “Trump invited me back.”

Trump is focused just now on boosted his bona fides with evangelicals following a scathing editorial earlier this month in Christianity Today. The publication, founded by Billy Graham, called for Trump’s removal from office for his “profoundly immoral” abuse of his office for personal and political gain. The editorial also lashed Trump’s “blackened moral record,” including “lies and slanders” and “immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud.”

You can imagine the responses on Twitter when Trump used Jesus as a character reference. (One tweet suggested Trump followers would call Jesus a “libtard” for wanting to feed the poor.)

Is He bringing us your tax returns in that luggage? Straight from heaven to your impeachment trial? Awesome! — Dr Faustus knew (@carmmann) December 28, 2019

Looks like that Jesus would be held in a cage at the border under this Admin.



A foreign fella wearing a dress!!! No entry. — Andrea (Mraz) Sutton (@AndiSutton1) December 28, 2019

Funny thing about that... I think Jesus would be disgusted by Trump's actions. Not welcoming newcomers and refugees/aslyum seekers. pic.twitter.com/LH1OJTK15C — LordMarkiquad (@LordMarkiquad) December 28, 2019

Umm...you don't really have much of a track record of welcoming brown-skinned refugees. — Seth Kibel (@SethKibelMusic) December 28, 2019

Who would Jesus steal from their parents and lock in a cage? — Sue 🇺🇸🌎♻️🌳🔬🔭❄🌊 (@wasukasa) December 28, 2019

What part of Donald Trump's past would Jesus be more proud of? Lust? (Stormy) Pride? (Too many to count) Greed? (Duh!) Envy? (He can't stop comparing himself to Obama) Wrath (Again Duh!) — According 2 Briggs (@World2Briggs) December 28, 2019

Obama kicked him out and trump invited him back? Hmmm,

I'll take who is Putin for 1,000 Alex? — G (@giancarloqui1) December 28, 2019

You don't believe in God, you think you are a god.

RESIGN. Or testify, under oath. — Expectingachg (@expectingachg) December 28, 2019

Jesus said “they will know you are my disciples by your love”. I see no love for humanity in Donald trump. I see no godliness or any Christ likeness. And now he s using Jesus to manipulate the masses. Lord, help us. — Vee Beth herreras 🥄🕊🐑🦁 (@veelighted7) December 28, 2019

Donnie is the farthest thing from Christianity possible. And to politicize the image of Jesus is disgusting. — Gary Reddick (@GaryReddick) December 28, 2019

Is that supposed to be “Jesus”? Jumping over a bunch of other things, how did you invite him back? With your racism? Homophobia? Xenophobia? Misogyny? Bullying? Refusal to protect people from gun violence? Greed? Adultory? Lying? — Barry Soper (@BarryJSoper) December 28, 2019

Trump #IMPOTUS 3 Year Career Biggest Blunders Top 10:



10 NATO Laughter

9 Bone Saw Saudis

8 UN Laughter

7 Impeached

6 Caging Kids

5 China Trade War

4 Kim Jong Un Love Letters

3 Helsinki Hostage Summit (Putin)

2 Betray Kurds (Turkey/Syria/Russia)

1 Release The Transcript (Ukraine) pic.twitter.com/0AKO6EGuy7 — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) December 28, 2019

Jesus Christ! And I’m not talking about you trump. — Debra K McKee (@DebraKMcKee1) December 28, 2019

This is shameful.

And divisive.

Not exactly a Christian perspective. — Ann DT 🌊 (@AnnDelTredici) December 28, 2019

In my opinion if Trump was sent by Heaven then God has either one heck of a sense of humor or he is really pissed off with the people who have to deal with him here. — Robin King (@rwitchcraft) December 28, 2019

Why would Obama kick Daniel Day-Lewis out???



Sometimes the right-wing makes no sense. — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) December 28, 2019