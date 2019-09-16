President Donald Trump’s suggestion that former President Barack Obama’s book and Netflix deals are worthy of investigation is drawing mockery on Twitter.

The topic surfaced Monday when Trump shot out a series of irate tweets over the course of several hours, defending himself against the mounting list of inquiries into whether he’s profiting from his office and suggesting some alternative investigations:

House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent - ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

....work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLARS.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

....for the privilege of being your President - and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

The suggestion that the House Judiciary Committee investigate Obama’s television and book deals is peculiar since both deals were made after Obama left office. While both were very lucrative ― the Netflix deal reportedly clocked in at a high eight figures ― it’s unclear why Trump thinks they’re worthy of an investigation.

The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, both signed book deals in 2017. The former first lady’s memoir was released last year and Obama’s book could drop during the presidential election campaign, in 2020. The Obamas’ Netflix deal, which was established last year, has just released its first production, the “American Factory” documentary.

People on social media were quick to respond to the president’s tweets. Some suggested Trump’s real issue with “Obama Netflix” might come down to jealousy that his rival will beat him to an Emmy. while others just wanted “Obama Netflix” to catch on:

Obama has made more money in television from one Netflix deal than Donald Trump did during all of “The Apprentice.”



Oh, and he’s got a way better chance at winning an Emmy. 😉 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 16, 2019

Can’t believe you trying to goad the poor @realDonaldTrump by trying to get #ObamaEmmy to trend !!! ... oh ... err... oops 🙊 https://t.co/TKuVvIQ6yw — Martin RobinsonJones #FBPE (@M_Arr_J) September 16, 2019

World war III could start in the Middle East and Trump is complaining about President Obama getting a Netflix deal... — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) September 16, 2019

Trump’s pathological obsession with Obama and his Netflix deal explained perfectly by the great @AshaRangappa_



It’s all about ENVY. Insecurity. Narcissism. @Honestly_Tara 🎙is back Sept 17th!! https://t.co/WIwnqmc1ui — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) September 16, 2019

Trump is the last person who should criticize a post-presidency Obama Netflix deal considering that it’s currently impossible to tell where the White House stops and Fox News begins. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 16, 2019

I don't know what this Obama Netflix is... but where TF can I subscribe?



°Healthy homestyle Cooking show with Michelle

°Binge worthy documentary about Obama as told by his barber

°A college dorm room make over series by Sasha

°Am animal rescue show with Malia



Yes. Please. pic.twitter.com/WwNAMDQXhV — DanyEllett♡ (@MyNamesDany) September 16, 2019

It's getting harder and harder to translate from Trumpese, but I think this is supposed to mean Obama making a producing deal with Netflix two years after he's out of office is somehow akin to funneling tax dollars to your own properties while in office? — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 16, 2019

“Obama Netflix“ should be the only TV programming @realDonaldTrump is allowed to watch while serving his life sentence in jail. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 16, 2019

"Obama Netflix" is my safe word. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 16, 2019

Obama Netflix is the new Wakanda Forever.



That’s how I’ll be greeting people from now on. pic.twitter.com/Rew1vy5O2w — April is in NYC (@ReignOfApril) September 16, 2019

Hey baby, how about some Obama Netflix and Chill tonight? pic.twitter.com/1ci8WBFxTT — #SpreadTruth - Facts matter (@babiecee) September 16, 2019

New pick-up line heard in hipster coffee shops “Obama, Netflix and Chill” #ObamaNetflixAndChill #ObamaNetflix — Uncle Birdie Steptoe (@semperviv) September 16, 2019

I’ve begun signing my cover letters to potential employers with the signature, “Obama Netflix” so that they know I’m qualified, intelligent and knowledgeable about pop culture. It might work better than when I signed my emails, “I am Groot Batman-sent from IPhone.” #obamanetflix — Meredith (@meralee727) September 16, 2019