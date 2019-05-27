Trump's Old Pearl Harbor Tweet Resurfaces At The Most Awkward Possible Time

In the “tweet for everything” department, an old message by President Donald Trump is getting new attention as he visits Japan.
In 2016, when he was running for president, Trump fired off this odd line of attack on President Barack Obama as he visited the nation:
Now, with Trump in Japan almost exactly three years later, the president’s Twitter critics are wondering if he brought the matter up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:
