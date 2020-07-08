Trump's Old Attack On Obama Looks Really Awkward In Light Of New Allegations

President Donald Trump’s academic history is coming under scrutiny as a new book alleges he cheated his way into college.

Those accusations are more than a little ironic given his frequent and unsubstantiated claims that former President Barack Obama was a “terrible student.”

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, reportedly writes in Too Much And Never Enough that Trump paid someone to take the SAT to get a high score on his behalf, according to The New York Times.

The White House told Business Insider that the allegations were “completely false.” But the accusations that Trump cheated his way into school paint his own past allegations against Obama in a new light.

“I heard he was a terrible student, terrible. How does a bad student go to Columbia and then to Harvard?” Trump told The Associated Press in 2011. “I’m thinking about it, I’m certainly looking into it. Let him show his records.”

Obama graduated from Columbia with a BA in political science in 1983 and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1991. While at Harvard, he was the first Black president of Harvard Law Review.

Back in 2012, Trump also repeatedly demanded that Obama release his school transcripts. But Trump has refused to release his own academic records and even had his attorney threaten anyone who might reveal them.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer who ultimately turned on him, admitted in Congressional testimony that he was ordered by Trump “to threaten his high school, his colleges and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores.”

