Obama, Trump Tie For Most Admired Man In 2019 Gallup Poll Of U.S. Adults

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied in the Gallup Poll for 2019′s most admired man, a title that Obama has now earned 12 times.

The two each were named by 18% in the survey of U.S. adults released on Monday. This was Trump’s first time in the top spot.

The runners-up among males, in order of finish, were former President Jimmy Carter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the Dalai Lama and investor Warren Buffett.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

In the women’s category, former first lady Michelle Obama ― for the second year in a row ― snagged the title of the most admired woman, receiving 10% of votes. First lady Melania Trump came in second, named by 5%.

Sharing the third-place spot were former talk show host Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Other women receiving votes included Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The poll, which has been conducted each year since 1948, tallied open-ended answers from Dec. 2-15.

In the men’s category, 11% of responders named as their most-admired choice while in the women’s category, 16% named a relative or friend.

Responders generally stuck to their political party, with 41% of Democrats naming Obama while 45% of Republicans named Trump. Independent voters were evenly divided between both men.

The incumbent president is typically named America’s most admired man, having taken the top spot in 58 of the previous 78 polls, according to Gallup.