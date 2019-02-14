People Call Out Trump’s Hypocrisy On National Emergency With His Own Anti-Obama Tweet

The Twitter blowback over President Donald Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency to build his border wall has zeroed in on Trump’s own past tweet bashing then-President Barack Obama for “subverting” the Constitution with an executive action because he was “unable to negotiate with Congress.”
Trump wrote that post in 2014 after Obama announced executive actions to crack down on illegal immigration at the border while offering temporary legal status to more undocumented migrants already in the U.S.
It was almost too perfect a tweet to unearth. Trump himself now plans to declare a national emergency because he failed to convince Congress to allocate $5.7 billion for his wall along the southern border. Most Americans are opposed to the wall.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned about Trump overstepping the limits on presidential power, declaring on Thursday that if he can confiscate property and build a wall without congressional authority, a Democratic president might someday declare a gun violence emergency and confiscate weapons.
Twitter users pointed out Trump’s hypocrisy — and repeatedly morphed his old tweet by changing the names of the party and president.
One Republican congressman from Utah seemed to take the idea of Trump’s tweet to heart, but this time in light of Trump’s actions.
Other tweets, including one from Pelosi, condemned Trump’s characterization of the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border as an emergency.