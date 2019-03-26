Trump Suggests Obama Was Involved In Robert Mueller's Investigation

Twelve days before Coats was sworn in by Pence as DNI in March 2017, Trump accused Obama of wiretapping him during the 2016 campaign. “Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” he wrote on Twitter on March 4. Coats would find it was a subject Trump raised repeatedly. ...

Coats found it particularly hard to hide his exasperation with Trump’s insistence in the weeks after taking office that Obama had wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign, according to the officials. Over and over again Trump raised the issue, and over and over Coats told him he wasn’t wiretapped, officials said, but the president didn’t want to hear it.

“It was a recurring thing and began early on,” a senior administration official who observed the exchanges said. “You could tell that Coats thought the president was crazy.”