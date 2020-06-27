President Donald Trump on Saturday promised a strong new health care plan for America — at some point in the future — just over a day after his Justice Department called on the Supreme Court in a brief to kill Obamacare and leave at least 23 million Americans without health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.
Trump has long promised a replacement for the Affordable Care Act but has yet to come up with one. He promised when he first took office to “repeal and replace” Obamacare within 100 days of stepping into the White House. That was almost four years ago. He has only worked to weaken the Affordable Care Act.
The timing couldn’t be worse. The U.S. set a new record in the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, reaching more than 42,000 Saturday — and the American death toll from the disease is surging to126,000.
Now hundreds of thousands of more Americans will turn to Obamacare as they lose their jobs and health insurance to the COVID-19 crisis.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the Supreme Court brief to “rip away” health care protections in the “dead of night” and in the “middle of a pandemic.”
Trump also vowed in a tweet to “ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS!!!!” protect people with preexisting conditions — which would be tough if they’re no longer insured.
Twitter critics imagined what Trump’s health care plan might look like — at some point in the future. It wasn’t pretty.