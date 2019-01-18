'Resign Or Be Impeached': Dems Erupt Over Trump Obstruction Report

The bombshell report BuzzFeed published Thursday that said President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress lit up social media.
A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller disputed BuzzFeed’s report, saying in a rare statement that its “description” of statements to Mueller’s office, as well as the “characterization” of documents and testimony the office obtained, was inaccurate.
BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, said in reply that the news site stands by its reporting and asked the special counsel’s office to clarify its statement.
Some of the first to react to the article Thursday included Democratic lawmakers, such as Rep. Joaquin Castro (Texas), Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.).
Others on Capitol Hill vowed to investigate:
Outside of Congress, the article created a buzz throughout Twitter into the predawn hours Friday:
This article has been updated with the special counsel’s office’s reply on the BuzzFeed report and BuzzFeed’s response to that message.