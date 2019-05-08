Trump's Old Tweet About People Who Don't Pay Taxes Comes Back To Haunt Him

President Donald Trump once complained on Twitter about people who don’t pay any taxes. Just one problem: As documents obtained by The New York Times revealed, Trump himself was among them for many years.

Trump suffered $1.17 billion in losses between 1985 and 1994 ― among the biggest losses by any individual in the nation ― and paid no taxes at all in eight of those 10 years as a result, the newspaper reported.

Trump’s 2012 tweet is being shared anew in light of the report:

HALF of Americans don't pay income tax despite crippling govt debt...http://t.co/gDAUj0Kt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2012

The seven-year-old message also generated plenty of new replies:

There is a Trump tweet for everything. https://t.co/90BByhc6X3 — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 8, 2019

This scolding is doubly delicious now that everyone knows:



(1) Trump doesn't pay income tax; and



(2) He just slapped $22,000,000,000,000+ of crippling govt debt on America's Chinese VISA card. #TrumpTaxes https://t.co/Cofmckh9D0 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 8, 2019

I don’t pay income tax. pic.twitter.com/lGxCqcNa4h — Donald J. Trump ᴄᴏʀʀᴇᴄᴛᴇᴅ (@DCorrected) May 8, 2019

This tweet...still not aging well. — Terry the Censor (@TerrytheCensor) May 8, 2019

And some Americans don't pay their debts or income tax. pic.twitter.com/p2HTNOvqEN — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) May 7, 2019