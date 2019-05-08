Trump's Old Tweet About People Who Don't Pay Taxes Comes Back To Haunt Him

President Donald Trump once complained on Twitter about people who don’t pay any taxes. Just one problem: As documents obtained by The New York Times revealed, Trump himself was among them for many years.
Trump suffered $1.17 billion in losses between 1985 and 1994 ― among the biggest losses by any individual in the nation ― and paid no taxes at all in eight of those 10 years as a result, the newspaper reported.
Trump’s 2012 tweet is being shared anew in light of the report:
The seven-year-old message also generated plenty of new replies:
