Trump's Old Tweet About People Who Don't Pay Taxes Comes Back To Haunt Him

This 2012 complaint on Twitter didn't age well.

President Donald Trump once complained on Twitter about people who don’t pay any taxes. Just one problem: As documents obtained by The New York Times revealed, Trump himself was among them for many years. 

Trump suffered $1.17 billion in losses between 1985 and 1994 ― among the biggest losses by any individual in the nation ― and paid no taxes at all in eight of those 10 years as a result, the newspaper reported. 

Trump’s 2012 tweet is being shared anew in light of the report: 

The seven-year-old message also generated plenty of new replies: 

