Trump Gripes About Fox News On Fox News

President Donald Trump complained about Fox News during an interview Wednesday on Fox News.

In a 45-minute phone interview with host Sean Hannity, the president continued his recent complaints about the conservative network, criticizing it for inviting certain guests and for attempting to be more “politically correct.” He also identified select hosts and personalities that he liked because of their “support.”

Unprompted, Trump began attacking the media after discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign trail gaffes with Hannity.

“The media is all on their side. When I say all, all but a little bit, including yourselves and some of the folks on Fox,” Trump said.

“You have some great people,” he added, praising Fox Business host and devout Trump supporter Lou Dobbs, network host Mark Levin and also conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who does not work at Fox News.

“I mean, we have a lot of support. You’d be amazed. We have a lot of support,” Trump said.

The president then admitted to having “difficulties” with certain guests being allowed on the network.

“They put people on that I think are inappropriate and say very, very false things, and people don’t challenge them. I think they’re trying to be very politically correct, or ‘fair and balanced,’ right, is the term? Fair and balanced. But I think they hurt themselves, if you want to know the truth.

On Monday at a North Carolina campaign rally, Trump complained Fox News was “not the same,” also accusing the network of becoming more “politically correct.”

And last month he ripped the network for giving airtime to political commentator A.B. Stoddard, who said Trump tanked in the 2016 presidential debates, and he blew up at Fox News host Neil Cavuto afterward, when the anchor defended his guest and provided polling to evidence of Trump’s subpar debate performances.

In the past, he’s ripped the network for unfavorable coverage and warned that only “pro-Trump Fox shows do well.”

Listen to the relevant segment of the interview above, courtesy of Media Matters.