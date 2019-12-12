COMEDY

Trump Gets Oompa Loompa Treatment In Scathing 'Late Show' Song Parody

Stephen Colbert's team puts Trump into the famous song from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team gave a famous movie tune a makeover for President Donald Trump, working him into the “Oompa Loompa” song from the 1971 flick “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” 

The new tune was inspired by Trump’s visit this week to a town with an actual chocolate factory as the president held a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“Hershey chocolate,” Trump declared. “I like Hershey chocolate.” 

But what do the Oompa Loompas who make the chocolate think of Trump?

Check out the “Late Show” parody below:  

