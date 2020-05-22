Trump Calls On Governors To Reopen Houses Of Worship

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was designating churches, synagogues and mosques as “essential places that provide essential services” as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, despite lacking legal power over state governance.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out houses of worship. It’s not right,” Trump said. “So I’m correcting this injustice by calling houses of worship essential.”

“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” the president threatened.

Trump has previously attempted to wield his authority over state governors, particularly those who have criticized him, but legal scholars say he has little formal power to force governors or businesses to do what he wants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue guidance to places of worship on how to reopen safely as early as this weekend.

Trump said he believes religious leaders will be able to keep their congregations safe.

Regular church services, however, can be ideal “superspreader” events, opening the gate for the virus to spread widely within the community.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, clarified the president’s announcement, suggesting that the most at-risk worshippers should continue to stay home. Elderly people, for example, are significantly more likely to experience severe symptoms or to die from complications of COVID-19.

“Certainly people who have significant comorbidities, we want them protected,” Birx said.