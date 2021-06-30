The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is reportedly planning on charging the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday.

News of the looming criminal charges, reported by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, come after prosecutors reportedly gave former President Donald Trump’s attorneys until this past Monday to convince them not to file the charges over the company’s financial dealings.

It has been previously reported that the investigation relates to non-monetary corporate perks and gifts awarded to the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. The WSJ and The Associated Press reported he is also expected to be charged.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Donald Trump, who at the time was president-elect, with his son Donald Trump Jr. and Allen Weisselberg, who is the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating the former president’s business for about two years.

The New York attorney general’s office announced last month that it was also investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity with the Manhattan DA, although there was no indication that criminal charges by the state’s attorney general were forthcoming.

A representative for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump, dismissed the charges on Wednesday and said they’re not about the former president.

“This is politically terrible for the Democrats,” he tweeted. “They told their crazies and their supplicants in the mainstream media this was about President Trump. Instead, their Witch Hunt is persecuting an innocent 80 year-old man for maybe taking free parking!”

Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump Organization since 1973, is 73.

A lawyer for the company told the AP this week that there was no indication Trump is included in the upcoming charges.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” said attorney Ron Fischetti. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”