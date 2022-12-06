Trump Organization Guilty Verdict Inspires Twitters Users To New Heights Of Snark

Tuesday’s verdict against the Trump Organization was bad news for former President Donald Trump, his family members and employees.

On the bright side, it seemed to inspire some Twitter users to new heights of “schadenfreude,” that very apt German word that basically means “finding joy in others misfortunes.”

After a jury found Trump’s company guilty of tax fraud and other crimes, people following the case expressed on social media the joy of the American ideal that no one is above the law.

In the process, #TrumpCrimeFamily became a trending term.

A sampling of snark follows.

The Trump Org is now a criminal organization. It's no longer just a matter of opinion, it's a matter of fact. — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) December 6, 2022

For now and forever, the Trump Org will be a criminal enterprise in the eyes of the law, among banks and other lenders, and in the historical record.#TrumpCrimeFamily — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2022

Trump Org. found guilty of Tax Fraud. This is just the beginning. With the onslaught of Indictments will come the soothing balm of Comeuppance. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2022

Add tax fraud to the long list of Trump’s accomplishments. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 6, 2022

The jury’s verdict: Trump is a fraud. And his company is now a convicted felon. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 6, 2022

I look forward to all of the "law and order" conservatives cheering on the conviction of the Trump Org for a years-long scheme to defraud the taxpayers.



I am sure they will speak up at any moment.



Definitely, right?



Waiting... — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 6, 2022

Been waiting for this for sooooooo long.



FINALLY!



Maybe the rest of America will finally realize what a monstrous liar & criminal Trump is!



What say you, Elon & Trump cult members? Is it all still “fake news”?



#TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/X7qEGqaSZ8 — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) December 6, 2022

One man wondered if foreclosures are in the future for the Trump Organization and offered suggestions.

Now that Trump Org is guilty I hope @ManhattanDA is going to foreclose on some Trump property, right? Can I suggest the plane? — Tom Matzzie 🇺🇸🌎 (@tommatzzie) December 6, 2022

One guy addressed Donald Trump Jr. directly after the former president’s first son, who, for some reason, decided to tweet about the conviction of Michael Avenetti, Stormy Daniels’ former attorney, rather than his own company’s devastating loss in court.

Speaking of cheating … how about those 17 guilty verdicts today against the felony fraudster Trump crime organization! https://t.co/onXvZiyiqt — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) December 6, 2022

Another pointed out that QAnon crazies have already created a conspiracy theory about the verdict.

QAnon people are already noting that Trump Org was convicted of 17 counts, and the 17th letter of the alphabet is Q. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 6, 2022

Finally, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who was very familiar with how the Trump Organization did business, praised the jury for making what he though was the right decision.