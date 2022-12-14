What's Hot

Trump Organization Lost Secret Trial A Year Before Tax Fraud Conviction

The ex-president's family business got a light penalty in the clandestine trial for "willfully disobeying" orders.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Trump Organization lost a secret criminal contempt trial in October 2021 for ignoring four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders for company documents in a tax-fraud case, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

While the penalty was light ― a $4,000 fine, the maximum ― the conviction illustrated the flawed delaying tactics used by the family company of former President Donald Trump, the newspaper noted. (In a public ruling in April, Trump himself was cited for contempt for responding inadequately to subpoenas involving his business practices.)

The one-day 2021 trial, in which prosecutors asserted the organization “willfully disobeyed” orders for records, was kept private because the subpoenas were issued by a grand jury whose work is secret, the Times reported. The order to pay the contempt fine was unsealed last week.

On Dec. 6, a New York jury found Trump Organization companies guilty of fraud and other financial crimes in a 15-year scheme that enriched executives and enabled them to dodge income tax. Trump, who wasn’t personally charged, called the prosecution a “witch hunt.”

Trump’s office did not immediately reply to a HuffPost request for comment on the contempt ruling.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

