Trump Organization Considering Sale Of Washington, D.C., Hotel

The Trump Organization is looking into selling its controversy-ridden hotel in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said in a statement Friday.

“Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options,” said the president’s son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

Trump’s family business has hired the real-estate firm JLL to market the Trump International Hotel, Eric Trump added.

The organization confirmed to the outlets that the move is in part motivated by criticism that Trump is violating ethics laws and the Constitution by profiting from the D.C. property, which is leased from the U.S. government.

“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” Eric Trump said.

Last week, House Democrats threatened to subpoena the General Services Administration if it didn’t hand over records related to the hotel’s approval.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has come under intense scrutiny for not sufficiently cutting ties with his hotel business, which he has placed in a trust run by his sons. However, he is still the sole beneficiary of that trust and directly benefits from any money spent there, including from the $30,000 party U.S. Attorney General William Barr has booked at the D.C. hotel.

His numerous properties have frequently hosted lobbyists hoping to influence his policies and foreign leaders, opening the president up to conflicts of interest.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has agreed to let a lawsuit about Trump’s profiting off the hotel be reheard before the full 15-judge court on Dec. 12.