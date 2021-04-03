Former President Donald Trump unleashed another press statement on Friday, punctuating his falsehood-filled tirade about election fraud with unexpectedly cheery Easter well-wishes.

“Why is it that every time the 2020 ELECTION FRAUD is discussed, the Fake News Media consistently states that such charges are baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc.?” the statement read. “Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that.”

“With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out,” he added. “Other than that, Happy Easter!”

As Trump is no doubt well aware, election security officials, international election observers, state and federal courts and his own Department of Justice have all determined there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections.

Social media users also noticed that Trump released his message the same day a vehicle attempted to breach Capitol security, leading to the death of one police officer and the driver. Not once did he mention the attack.

Trump hasn’t said a word about the Capitol attack today, but he did just put this out: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021

Trump — who once said that COVID-19 would “miraculously” be gone by April 2020 so the U.S. could return to normal by Easter — has issued similarly odd Easter weekend wishes in the past. Last year, he cheerily heralded the day that commemorates Christ’s crucifixion by tweeting: “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Former president Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny on April 22, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Since Twitter banned him, the former president has publicly stated that he prefers his “more elegant” press statements to the social network he once used incessantly.

But Twitter users still took the opportunity to mock him. “Other than that, Happy Easter” began to trend on the social media platform.

You might think this is from The Onion, but, no, this is real, a real *Easter* message from the former President of the United States who more than 70 million Americans voted for last year.



I. Kid. You. Not.



"Other than that, Happy Easter!" pic.twitter.com/4z7bO23GLd — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2021

“Other than that, Happy Easter!” goes right up there with “very legal and very cool” and “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water” https://t.co/92UXT65XVe — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 3, 2021

Loving the message from Trump on the holiest of days in the Christian calendar

“OTHER THAN THAT, HAPPY EASTER” pic.twitter.com/Hj9rzQyk4F — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 3, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! (This is my new tag line.) — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) April 3, 2021