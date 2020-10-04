Trump's Blood Oxygen Level Dropped Below Normal Twice, White House Doctor Says

President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level has twice dipped below 95% — an important threshold — including a transient dip to 93% on Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley said Sunday.
A normal blood oxygen level ― which indicates the oxygen saturation of someone’s blood ― usually ranges from 95% to 100%, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Doctors have reported that some seriously ill coronavirus patients can have critically low levels of blood oxygen, but may not report feeling out of breath.
In response to the second blood oxygen level drop, Trump’s medical team administered dexamethasone, a steroid that has been shown to save the lives of people seriously ill with COVID-19 in a clinical trial.
Despite these two incidents, Trump’s condition is continuing to improve, Conley said during a news conference. Trump’s medical team is hoping to discharge the president “as early as tomorrow,” Conley said.
Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, just hours after revealing he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Conley said Trump was doing “well” late Thursday and early Friday and showed only mild symptoms at that time. But by late Friday morning, Trump had a high fever, and his blood oxygen level dipped below 94%, Conley said.
Trump was then given supplemental oxygen for “about an hour,” despite the president insisting he didn’t need it, Conley said. Later Friday, Trump was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for continued evaluation and monitoring.
After Trump’s blood oxygen level dipped again on Saturday ― this time to 93% ― his doctors made the decision to administer a first dose of dexamethasone.
The president on Saturday also completed his second dose of remdesivir, an antiviral drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in treating hospitalized coronavirus patients.
Trump hasn’t had a fever since Friday, his medical team said Sunday.
Trump was walking around the presidential suite of Walter Reed without issue earlier Sunday, one his doctors said during the news conference.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.