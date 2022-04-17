23% Of Spending By Pro-Trump Super PAC Reportedly Paid For Single Mar-a-Lago Event

Nearly a quarter of all expenditures this year by a Donald Trump-supporting super PAC reportedly paid for a single lavish event at ... wait for it ... his golf resort Mar-a-Lago.

Now Goldmacher has the receipts. The get-together cost an eye-popping $318,000, which was nearly a fourth of the PAC’s total expenditures so far this year, he noted.

So far, the $318,361.39 payment to Mar-a-Lago by the Trump super PAC accounts for 23% of its 2022 spending — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 16, 2022

The super PAC’s single largest line item for the first quarter of the year was the money to Mar-a-Lago for “event expense: facility rental and catering services,” Politico noted.

Other funding groups also paid tribute to Trump via Mar-a-Lago. Documents show controversial GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, endorsed by Trump, paid $81,000 to Mar-a-Lago in late February.

Campaign donor money shoveled into the pockets of the Trump Organization is nothing new. But it’s continuing as strong as ever even though the former president is no longer in office — nor has he announced yet that he’s running or the presidency in the next election.

Some $10.5 million in political donations to Trump and to other Republican candidates and fundraising organizations was funneled into Trump businesses throughout his presidency to the end of 2020, according to an analysis by HuffPost.

The spending doesn’t just involve political events. Trump spent $375,000 in political donations for rent at Manhattan’s Trump Tower last year ― even though his political committees and staff had no presence in the building, HuffPost reported.