Trump Pardons Ex-Husband Of Fox News' Jeanine Pirro In Final Hours Of Presidency

In the final hours of his presidency Wednesday, Donald Trump issued a pardon for Albert Pirro, a real estate development lawyer with ties to the Trump Organization who is the ex-husband of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

A prominent GOP fundraiser, Albert Pirro served 11 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion in 2000. Jeanine Pirro was the district attorney of Westchester County at the time. The couple separated in 2007 after more than 30 years of marriage.

Albert Pirro, who represented Trump in various real estate deals in the 1990s, received his pardon a day after Trump granted clemency to more than 140 people, including longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne. He told The Daily Beast he was surprised to be granted the pardon.

“I’m in shock,” Pirro said. “I went to bed last night having read the list assuming I wasn’t getting a pardon. It certainly is a nice act on the part of the president. It has been 20 years since I served my time and it allows me to engage again in public companies which I haven’t been able to do previously.”

Photo by Timothy Fadek/Corbis via Getty Images Jeanine Pirro (left) and Albert Pirro (right) have been friends with Donald Trump for more than 20 years.

Albert Pirro has two children with Jeanine Pirro, as well as another child from an extramarital affair in the 1980s. Jeanine Pirro was investigated in 2006 for planning to illegally wiretap her husband, whom she believed was cheating on her at the time. No charges were filed.

Jeannine Pirro has been one of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders on cable news, but Albert Pirro told The Daily Beast that he did not believe she played a role in his fortuitous pardon.

“I have a long association with the Trump organization as I represented them before my conviction,” Albert Pirro said. “I served my time. I paid my debt. I plan to make a contribution back to society. It has been a humbling experience and I’m very grateful to Donald Trump.”