Trump Accuses Pelosi Of Quid Pro Quo And Proves He Doesn't Know What It Means

President Donald Trump attempted to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a “quid pro quo” Friday, but the main takeaway is that he doesn’t seem to understand what the term means.
The president made the accusation in response to Pelosi’s plan to not transmit the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate until she is sure there will be a fair trial.
Pelosi is concerned about recent comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in which he suggested that he’s going to take his “cues” from the White House and that he’s “working in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office.”
Trump decided that her attempt to ensure the Republican-controlled Senate doesn’t sweep the allegations of abuse of power and obstruction under the rug counted as a quid pro quo.
Naturally, he took to Twitter.
Although Pelosi is purposely delaying sending the articles of impeachment, that may not rise to the definition of a quid pro quo, which indicates an item or a service has been traded for something of value.
A quid pro quo is often criticized when the propriety or equity of the transaction is in question, such as when, say, one leader of a government won’t release promised aid to another country unless that country investigates a political rival.
Many Twitter users were amused by the president’s feeble attack at Pelosi.
Some people tried to carefully explain why Pelosi’s attempt to ensure a fair trial doesn’t qualify as a quid pro quo in the way that Trump’s Ukraine scandal does.