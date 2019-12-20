Trump Accuses Pelosi Of Quid Pro Quo And Proves He Doesn't Know What It Means

President Donald Trump attempted to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a “quid pro quo” Friday, but the main takeaway is that he doesn’t seem to understand what the term means.

The president made the accusation in response to Pelosi’s plan to not transmit the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate until she is sure there will be a fair trial.

Pelosi is concerned about recent comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in which he suggested that he’s going to take his “cues” from the White House and that he’s “working in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office.”

Trump decided that her attempt to ensure the Republican-controlled Senate doesn’t sweep the allegations of abuse of power and obstruction under the rug counted as a quid pro quo.

Naturally, he took to Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Although Pelosi is purposely delaying sending the articles of impeachment, that may not rise to the definition of a quid pro quo, which indicates an item or a service has been traded for something of value.

A quid pro quo is often criticized when the propriety or equity of the transaction is in question, such as when, say, one leader of a government won’t release promised aid to another country unless that country investigates a political rival.

Many Twitter users were amused by the president’s feeble attack at Pelosi.

You literally don’t have a clue what the phrase means. But that’s not a surprise. — Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) December 20, 2019

Lmao! She’s looking for fairness for you. You have someone who can clear your name? Let them talk — Just Vent (@JustVent6) December 20, 2019

I think this is a serious question from you because, even at your maximum intelligence level of self-proclaimed "stable genius", you still don't understand how government works at a basic level. — Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) December 20, 2019

Some people tried to carefully explain why Pelosi’s attempt to ensure a fair trial doesn’t qualify as a quid pro quo in the way that Trump’s Ukraine scandal does.

Because she didn’t ask a foreign president to investigate a political opponent in exchange for military aid.



You did, Dumbfuck* — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 20, 2019

Because the senate is not a foreign power. And she is asking if n behalf of the nation rather than her personally. I can’t believe we are the ones that have to explain this to you. It’s like playing poker with my brother in laws kids. — Bryan Tucker 🇺🇸 (@BryanTucker16) December 20, 2019

It's probably because she didn't bribe a foreign government to investigate her political rivals, but thanks for the false equivalency. — St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 20, 2019