President Donald Trump on Wednesday night announced he would not deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29 as originally planned, and his critics on social media are calling it a win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Pelosi had earlier this month asked that he postpone the speech due to the ongoing government shutdown.
On Wednesday, Trump said he would not.
“It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” he said in a statement.
However, he needs the invitation of the House to deliver the speech ― and Pelosi made it clear in her reply that it wasn’t coming “until government has opened.”
While Trump initially said he would “do something in the alternative,” he announced late Wednesday that he would hold off because “there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”
