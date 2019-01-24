President Donald Trump on Wednesday night announced he would not deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29 as originally planned, and his critics on social media are calling it a win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Pelosi had earlier this month asked that he postpone the speech due to the ongoing government shutdown.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would not.

“It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” he said in a statement.

However, he needs the invitation of the House to deliver the speech ― and Pelosi made it clear in her reply that it wasn’t coming “until government has opened.”

While Trump initially said he would “do something in the alternative,” he announced late Wednesday that he would hold off because “there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”

Twitter critics responded quickly:

PELOSI: Come do the State of the Union here



TRUMP: K cool



PELOSI: Actually, the government is still shut, so no, no SOTU for you



TRUMP: But I want to



PELOSI: I said no



TRUMP: Fine — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 24, 2019

#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who tries to bluff his way into giving the State of the Union address, is told by Nancy Pelosi that he will NOT be doing that, and then backs down hours later, also known as the Art of Folding Like a Cheap Suit. https://t.co/h8CmzIsA2m — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 24, 2019

Baby Don said, “I want to talk and pretend I’m a grownup!”

Mommy Nancy said, “No, Baby Don, you have been bad. You did a tantrum!”

Baby Don said, “WAAAH! I’ll get you, mean old Mommy Nancy!”

Said Mommy Nancy, “Well...you can try.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 23, 2019

Folded like a cheap suit https://t.co/CwAhD8qg7q — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 24, 2019

Can't think of another time since the campaign when he has had to publicly be outplayed by a woman. https://t.co/Np3J8PlA8m — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2019

The art of the deal:



Trump: “I’m giving that speech in the House chamber at the scheduled day and time. Period.”



Pelosi: “No.”



Trump: “OK, whenever’s good.” — Dave Pell (@davepell) January 24, 2019

Don’t play chicken with Nancy Pelosi. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 24, 2019

Pelosi: You can’t give the #SOTU until the govt is reopened.



Trump: You can’t tell me what to do! I’m giving the speech. I’ll find another venue or I’ll...



Pelosi: What did I say?



Trump: I mean... I’ll give the #SOTU when the govt is reopened.



Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/anspkBoUo1 — April (@ReignOfApril) January 24, 2019

You can always fly commercial and give the SOTU at a barn in Mississippi. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 24, 2019

So what you're saying is...NANCY PELOSI WON https://t.co/KP8UShLn7h — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 24, 2019

This round to Pelosi https://t.co/Uy1CKhrH0R — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi just gave birth to three dragons. https://t.co/f3LHr8A9Gi — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 24, 2019

Somewhere, Nancy Pelosi smiles and makes herself another cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/iypJ4rDf3K — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 24, 2019

pelosi's a pretty good argument for a female president, imo — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2019