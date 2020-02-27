POLITICS

Trump Ripped For Putting 'Science-Denier' Mike Pence In Charge Of Coronavirus

The vice president has no medical experience -- and that's not the only problem.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the White House task force on COVID-19, the deadly new coronavirus infection spreading around the world. But critics are pointing out that Pence’s track record on health and science isn’t exactly reassuring.

Pence once called global warming a “myth,” downplayed the health risks of smoking, and as governor of Indiana, led his state into an HIV crisis by cutting funding to Planned Parenthood and initially opposing needle exchange programs. The vice president also has no medical experience. 

Critics were quick to point out the flaws in Trump’s plan:  

