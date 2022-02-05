'I Was Right And Everybody Knows It': Trump Responds To Pence With Tiresome Fraud Lies

Donald Trump ripped Mike Pence Friday night as an “automatic conveyor belt for Old Crow” GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell after his former vice president called it “un-American” to expect him to single-handedly overturn a presidential election.

Trump yet again baselessly insisted that Pence had the power to refuse to certify electoral votes because of election “fraud” — which the former president has yet to present a shred of evidence to support.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” Trump wrote on his blog, which was immediately posted by aide Liz Harrington on her Twitter account.

“Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of irregularities or fraud exist,” he added.

There were no obvious signs — nor any signs — of irregularities or fraud.

In a speech Friday in Orlando before several hundred members of the conservative Federalist Society, the former vice president said he had “heard” that “President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence added.

“The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” he declared. “And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Trump yet again insisted Friday that discussions among lawmakers about clarifying the electoral vote certification process is proof that Pence did have the power to upend the election — and that lawmakers now intend to take that power away.

“In other words, I was right and everyone knows it,” Trump boasted.

In fact, there is discussion of clarifying any ambiguities never intended to be exploited to block the vote manhandling that Trump tried to engineer.

