Trump Just Threw Pence Under The Bus And Now 'President Pelosi' Is Trending

President Donald Trump dragged Vice President Mike Pence’s name into his growing Ukraine scandal on Wednesday.

The White House released a summary of a conversation in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. But Trump said he was not the only one to speak to Zelensky.

“I think you should ask for Vice President Pence’s conversation because he had a couple of conversations also,” Trump said.

Trump also said he and Pence would both be exonerated and called the vice president’s conversations with Ukraine “perfect.”

Critics of the administration are now envisioning a scenario in which both Trump and Pence end up impeached instead. While it would take an unlikely sequence of events for that to happen, the reaction caused #PresidentPelosi to trend Wednesday night and Thursday morning, given that she’s next in the line of succession:

America: Where a woman can be president but only if two men get impeached first. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 26, 2019

Suit up, President Pelosi! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 25, 2019

if this impeachment scandal takes out Trump and Pence, we won’t have to worry about the GOP anymore because all their heads will simultaneously implode during the swearing in of President Pelosi — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 25, 2019

If this ends with President Pelosi, I may never stop laughing. https://t.co/ZHOvShoZ1w — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 25, 2019

IF I CAN’T BE PRESIDENT THEN MIKE CAN’T BE EITHER! #PresidentPelosi pic.twitter.com/UrJA8pYZkg — Slinky_Minky LGBTQ Ally 🌈 (@beckyfs22) September 26, 2019

I can't think of anything more fitting than Trump's presidency being taken away and turned over to a woman after he stole it from one. #PresidentPelosi pic.twitter.com/GgZ5nU8qPd — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 25, 2019

He did say @SpeakerPelosi wouldn't be Speaker anymore, maybe because she will be President Pelosi. 🇺🇸 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 25, 2019

Hahahah. Mike Pence really thought if he sold out all his morals for Trump that Donny wouldn’t throw him under the bus first chance he got. #presidentpelosi https://t.co/lyVej95TDd — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) September 25, 2019

President Pelosi sounds real fucking good right now. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 25, 2019

#PresidentPelosi @vp you may not want to get near a bus. Donny is going to throw you under it. pic.twitter.com/wp980W7OAC — CAHomesSeller (@CAHomesSeller) September 26, 2019

#PresidentPelosi sure does have a nice ring to it! pic.twitter.com/0NqTfAel91 — Jacob Adkins (@JacobRAdkins) September 26, 2019