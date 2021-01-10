PGA Strips Trump's Bedminster Golf Club Of 2022 Championship Event

The PGA has stripped President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey of its role as host of the 2022 championship tournament after last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by the president’s supporters.

The organization tweeted:

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster." — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

A new host for the marquee event has not yet been announced.

“Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster,” PGA CEO Seth Waugh told the Associated Press. “The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

The violence has also led to a new push for impeachment as well as calls for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Trump has held multiple campaign events at the Bedminster course over the years, including his appearance at a largely mask-free fundraiser in October held just hours before he announced his coronavirus diagnosis, which required his hospitalization as well as treatment with experimental medication.

