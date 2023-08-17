Trump Doesn't Like A 'Big Orange' Photo Of Him That Fox News Keeps Using

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News should use more flattering photographs of former President Donald Trump, according to Trump.

The one-term president and 2024 hopeful was on social media complaining about the conservative network first thing Thursday morning, writing that those who run the morning news show “Fox & Friends” “purposely show the absolutely worst pictures” of him.

“Especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back,” Trump wrote. “They think they are getting away with something, they’re not.”

“And then they want me to debate!” he added. (Trump has not committed to participating in the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate, which Fox News will host next week.)

It is not clear which chinless photo Trump specifically objected to.

One image appearing to fit his description was aired at least twice during Thursday morning’s “Fox & Friends” broadcast. It shows Trump speaking last summer at a gathering for the America First Policy Institute in Washington:

Trump speaks at Washington's Marriott Marquis in July 2022. Andrew Harnik via Associated Press

Trump also took aim at Fox News’ photographic choices earlier this summer, claiming in June that “three people in New Hampshire” had asked him “why Fox News uses such ‘horrible’ pictures” of him in stories.

“The coloring, distortions, everything are just so bad,” Trump wrote on social media. “They must sit and look at 100 different shots, and then take the 10 absolute worst. My staff has even complained about it for months, but to no avail.”

But without a specific example of what Trump considers a “bad” photograph, it is hard to say what Trump does and does not find acceptable.

For example, we cannot be sure whether he would object to these:

Trump appears at a 2015 Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. John Locher via Associated Press

Trump speaks during a 2019 Cabinet meeting. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

Trump delivers remarks in 2018 during the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Trump delivers remarks at New Hampshire's Windham High School in early August. Erin Clark/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Trump speaks during a 2022 rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Pennsylvania. Win McNamee via Getty Images

Trump speaks about tax reform at the White House in December 2017. Mark Wilson via Getty Images

Trump addresses a rally in Topeka, Kansas, in 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Trump speaks to a crowd of South Carolinians in July. Sean Rayford via Getty Images

Trump speaks at CPAC 2022 in Dallas. Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump speaks at a 2015 rally in Las Vegas. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Who can say?