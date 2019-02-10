Obama Official Rips Trump's Doctor As 'An Instrument Of His Lies'

An Obama administration official who was in charge of the U.S. response to the Ebola epidemic in Africa skewered a doctor’s statement on President Donald Trump’s physical exam results, labeling them “a disgrace.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Ronald Klain argued that it was impossible for a physician to predict a patient’s future health ― as Dr. Sean Conley did in a statement on Friday. Klain suggested Trump’s doctor had become “an instrument of his lies.”

No doctor can predict someone’s future health.



This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies https://t.co/X91box4Gm6 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 9, 2019

On Friday, the president made a four-hour visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where Conley performed his check-up with 11 other specialists.

In a statement, Conley said Trump “is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”

While Conley noted that the president “did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia,” he gave no details on what the exam entailed.

Last year, Dr. Ronny Jackson served as Trump’s doctor and became a target of ridicule when at a press conference he praised the president’s “incredibly good genes” and said he told the president “that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old.”