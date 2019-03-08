Trump Place Sign Scraped Off Condos As Residents Reject President

Another New York City apartment building has been stripped of its “Trump Place” name in a revolt by residents against reminders of the president’s real estate empire.

Last month the condo board at 120 Riverside Boulevard, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, voted to ditch the silver lettering on the building’s exterior above the main entrance.

Before and after photos given to HuffPost show the removal, which occurred Thursday.

120 Riverside Boulevard in Manhattan before "Trump Place" signage was removed on March 7.

The building after the removal.

HuffPost also obtained a memo from the building’s property management company informing residents that the entrance would be temporarily closed the day of the sign’s removal for “miscellaneous repairs.”

A memo from AKAM Associates, which manages the building, informing residents that the entrance would be closed "for miscellaneous repairs."

﻿According to The New York Times, the building is one of at least five on the street to have Trump’s name removed since the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign.