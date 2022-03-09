Trump's Plane Had To Make An Emergency Landing Over The Weekend

A private plane ferrying former President Donald Trump from New Orleans to Mar-a-Lago had to make an emergency landing Saturday after an engine failure, according to Politico, which first reported the news.

Trump’s plane was forced to return to New Orleans about 20 to 30 minutes after takeoff, per Politico. Audio between the pilots and air traffic control described the landing as “emergency in nature.”

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, belonged to a Republican donor who’d loaned it to Trump for the evening, The Washington Post reported. Secret Service agents, support staff and some advisers were on board with Trump at the time.

Tracking data of the flight shows the aircraft was at an altitude of 28,000 feet over the Gulf of Mexico at the time of the engine failure.