Trump To Bar Family Planning Clinics From Abortion Referrals

ASSOCIATED PRESS A sign is pictured at an anti-abortion rights rally in Olympia, Washington on Jan. 22. The event was part of annual "March for Life" events in other states and Washington, D.C., held near the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, a move certain to be challenged in court by abortion rights supporters.

The policy released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department pleased religious conservatives, a key building block of President Donald Trump’s political base.

The administration plan would also prohibit family planning clinics from being housed in the same location as abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood has said the administration appears to be targeting them.

The final regulation was published Friday on an HHS website. It’s not official until it appears in the Federal Register and the department said there could be “minor editorial changes.”