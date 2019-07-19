WEIRD NEWS

Now Trump Is Selling Overpriced Straws To Thirsty Fans Just To Own The Libs

That'll teach 'em.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is offering an unusual new item for sale: commemorative plastic straws with the president’s name on them.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” claims a tweet promoting the straws.

The Team Trump account then asks supporters to “stand with President Trump” by using his special “laser-engraved” plastic straws at just $15 for a pack of 10 (plus shipping). Typically, 1,000 plastic straws retail for about $10, making the Trump straws 150 times more expensive.

A growing number of communities are banning or restricting single-use plastic straws due to their environmental harm, and some companies have voluntarily phased them out.  That move has become a point of grievance in right-wing media, with Fox News doing multiple segments railing against straw bans

Given that the goal ― aside from raising money for the 2020 election ― is to mock the environmental agenda of the left, the page promoting the straws included a curious fact: These straws are recyclable, reusable and BPA-free.

At least they’re made in the U.S., unlike a number of items for sale at the Trump Organization store.

Twitter critics, however, said the straws just plain sucked:  

