'Real Low-IQ' Trump Getting 'Played' By Kim, Says House Foreign Affairs Congressman

Meeks was responding to Trump’s controversial comments that appeared to endorse North Korea state media’s attack on the intelligence of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom the president again called a “low IQ individual.” At the same time, the president shrugged off recent missile tests by North Korea, despite a stern warning from his own National Security Adviser John Bolton that Kim was violating Security Council resolutions.

"Kim is playing the President... Kim realizes the real low IQ person is the President."



Foreign Affairs Committee member Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks responds to Pres. Trump saying he's not "personally bothered" by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's latest missile tests. pic.twitter.com/85vMMRrkMA — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 27, 2019

“I think Kim is playing the president,” Meeks told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “He played him in the first summit, he played him at the second summit. So Kim realizes that the real low-IQ person is the president and he can continue to play games with him all along until Kim gets what he wants. In fact, Kim has already gotten what he wants: the world stage.”

Kim isn’t the only troubling leader that Trump imagines is his friend, Meeks added.

Trump “seems to side with and like the people that are like Kim Jong Un,” as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the congressman said. Meeks described them all as “strong-arm” leaders in “close to fascist-type societies where it’s dominated by the executive.”

