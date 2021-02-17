A Trump Casino Implodes And MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Savors The Schadenfreude

Donald Trump’s long-shuttered Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was imploded on Wednesday, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace couldn’t help but see it as symbolic.
The “Deadline: White House” host had just finished a discussion that included GOP operative and vocal Trump critic Tim Miller when she decided to share footage of the former Trump hotel crashing to the ground.
“Tim, I saved this for you. I feel a little ... well, I don’t feel bad playing it,” Wallace snarkily said in a video curated by Mediaite.
“There it goes,” she said as the hotel fell. “Is Trump and all he ushered in — are we done, is it imploding?” she wondered.
“I’m just bathing in this for a second,” Miller bantered back.
“I never say stuff like this but, control room, can we play it again?” Wallace requested. “Is this a metaphor? Are we done?”
Trump opened the Plaza in 1984 and, for a time, it was the most successful casino in Atlantic City, according to The Associated Press. Its glory began to fade after the future president opened the nearby Trump Taj Mahal in 1990. Following a series of bankruptcy filings, he cut ties with the Plaza in 2009, according to The New York Times.
By the time it closed in 2014, the Plaza was the poorest-performing casino in Atlantic City.
Like Wallace, Jennifer Owen saw in the implosion a meaning beyond yet another building being destroyed for redevelopment. Owen, who bid $575 to watch the spectacle from a front-row seat, told the Times that it marked the “end of a not-so-great era.”
“It’s symbolic for sure,” she said. “Him. Everything ending.”