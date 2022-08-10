Twitter Users Remind Trump What He Previously Said About 5th Amendment

Donald Trump’s decision to plead the Fifth Amendment Wednesday in response to the New York attorney general’s questions about his dealings as a real estate mogul sent many Twitter users down memory lane.

That’s because the former president is famous for disparaging people who invoke their constitutional right to self-incrimination.

For instance, there was that time in 2016 when he told an Iowa rally: “The mob takes the Fifth Amendment. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

This despite taking the Fifth 97 times during his 1990 divorce trial from Ivana to avoid admitting adultery.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users found the news that he would take advantage of the same amendment he previously trashed to be quite amusing.

And they kept bringing up the past.

Trump once tweeted that only guilty people and mobsters plead the 5th. Today he proved the point.https://t.co/Ohbl8GHkx7 — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) August 10, 2022

“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”—Donald Trump (who just invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the civil case re: his business dealings)



Can’t wait to hear the excuse he and his MAGA sycophants come up with for this one… — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) August 10, 2022

Trump: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?” https://t.co/x40YLFmc34 — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) August 10, 2022

Do we believe what Trump has often said about people who take the 5th, or nah? — David Knowles (@writerknowles) August 10, 2022

Trump 2016: "If you're innocent, why are you taking the 5th Amendment?"



Trump today: "I plead the 5th." pic.twitter.com/zjnAOU0TpN — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 10, 2022

If you support Trump's use of the Fifth Amendment then you must also support the DOJ's use of the Fourth Amendment. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 10, 2022

Life happens fast:



Trump 2017: “The mob takes the Fifth... If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”



Trump today: "I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afford to every citizen [i.e. Fifth Amendment] under the US Constitution." — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) August 10, 2022