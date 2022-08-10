Politics

Twitter Users Remind Trump What He Previously Said About 5th Amendment

One Twitter user noted that, if Trump can plead the Fifth, his fellow Americans “have the complete right under the First Amendment to mock him relentlessly for it.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s decision to plead the Fifth Amendment Wednesday in response to the New York attorney general’s questions about his dealings as a real estate mogul sent many Twitter users down memory lane.

That’s because the former president is famous for disparaging people who invoke their constitutional right to self-incrimination.

For instance, there was that time in 2016 when he told an Iowa rally: “The mob takes the Fifth Amendment. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

This despite taking the Fifth 97 times during his 1990 divorce trial from Ivana to avoid admitting adultery.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users found the news that he would take advantage of the same amendment he previously trashed to be quite amusing.

And they kept bringing up the past.

