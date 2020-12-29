The Arizona Republican Party posted a portrait of Donald Trump on Twitter Monday night, but probably never pictured the reaction it would generate.
The painting shows the president in Colonial-era garb holding a flag in his left hand and a gun in his right while a bald eagle flutters behind him. The Arizona GOP did not mention the name of the artist, but Boing Boing said Canadian artist Lyudmila Tomova painted it.
Although the portrait portrays Trump as a modern-day founding father, art is in the eye of the beholder.
And to many Twitter users, the Trump in the portrait resembled disgraced Revolutionary War general Benedict Arnold, who has long been known as “America’s No. 1 Traitor” for switching sides to fight for the British.
People on Twitter pointed both to similarities as well as differences between the two figures.
The post inspired other snarky reactions from Twitter users.
It’s the second time this month the Arizona GOP has posted something that inspired viral mockery.
A few weeks back, the group came under fire for two tweets that appeared to encourage Trump supporters to give their lives to overturn the election results.