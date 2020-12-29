The Arizona Republican Party posted a portrait of Donald Trump on Twitter Monday night, but probably never pictured the reaction it would generate.

The painting shows the president in Colonial-era garb holding a flag in his left hand and a gun in his right while a bald eagle flutters behind him. The Arizona GOP did not mention the name of the artist, but Boing Boing said Canadian artist Lyudmila Tomova painted it.

Although the portrait portrays Trump as a modern-day founding father, art is in the eye of the beholder.

And to many Twitter users, the Trump in the portrait resembled disgraced Revolutionary War general Benedict Arnold, who has long been known as “America’s No. 1 Traitor” for switching sides to fight for the British.

People on Twitter pointed both to similarities as well as differences between the two figures.

The only Revolutionary War figure you can compare him to is Benedict Arnold, and even that's unfair because at least that traitor actually served in the military. https://t.co/Wdkhgebl7J — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) December 29, 2020

The Arizona Republican Party tweets out a portrait of Trump grasping a gun dressed like Benedict Arnold. This is some scary s**t some of these GOP Trumpers are up to. pic.twitter.com/LylqA3HdHo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 29, 2020

I can make a pretty good argument that Benedict Arnold's actions were more justifiable than Donald Trump*s.



The legal definition of Treason is intentionally narrow.

Unfortunately, SO narrow that when we have an ACTUAL TRAITOR in the White House, we can't take action! pic.twitter.com/JrEQ1xoX9g — Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 29, 2020

The post inspired other snarky reactions from Twitter users.

Sgt. Mushroom's Lonely Hearts Club Band https://t.co/Hwnud61U1V — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) December 29, 2020

At some point they’re going to figure out they can’t troll their way out of an election loss... https://t.co/2wSGSOVPDi — Auld Lang Bryan (@SchottHappens) December 29, 2020

Comical? Or sinister? This stuff is always comical until it -- isn't. https://t.co/QJzLHmN9kN — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) December 29, 2020

Did they have bronzer and hairspray in 1776? https://t.co/A4AGeEsB23 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) December 29, 2020

I believe he was disqualified from service on account of bone spurs https://t.co/9uvceY0uGn — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) December 29, 2020

how did joe biden win arizona you may ask?



how did a democrat buck historical trends and win this state?



you might say it would help if the state gop was detached from reality while the dems ran a winning campaign there.



you might say that. https://t.co/d39C8vOnHO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 29, 2020

It’s the second time this month the Arizona GOP has posted something that inspired viral mockery.

A few weeks back, the group came under fire for two tweets that appeared to encourage Trump supporters to give their lives to overturn the election results.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!