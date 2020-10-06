Trump Coronavirus Update: The Latest On The President's Health And The GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Read the latest updates below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the White House outbreak, go here.)

Facebook Removes Trump Post For Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation — 10/6/20, 11:25 a.m. ET

Facebook on Tuesday removed one of President Donald Trump’s posts because it violated the site’s rules against spreading COVID-19 information, CNN reported.

The post, shared on Trump’s Facebook account earlier Tuesday, downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and compared it to the flu. He said many people die from the flu every year and that Americans have “learned to live with it.”

“Just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” the president wrote on Facebook.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 210,000 coronavirus-linked deaths in the United States. About 22,000 people in the U.S. died from the flu during the 2019-20 flu season. The U.S. has recorded more coronavirus cases ― more than 7.4 million ― than any country in the world.

Trump also shared the same coronavirus misinformation in a tweet Tuesday. Following Facebook’s removal of Trump’s post, Twitter added a label to the president’s tweet stating that it violated the site’s rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” Twitter’s label stated.

― Hayley Miller